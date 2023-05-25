Comer Does Furious Walkback On Fox — Claims He Didn’t Say His Biden Probes Helped Trump Polls

Kentucky Republican Congressman and Chairman of the House Oversight Committee James Comer went on Fox to claim he didn’t cite ex-President Donald Trump’s polls in relation to his probes of President Joe Biden and his family following backlash over the remarks.

Comer bragged about the effect he believes his probes are having on Biden’s poll numbers, telling Fox News Monday that “You look at the polling, and right now Donald Trump is seven points ahead of Joe Biden and trending upward, Joe Biden’s trending downward” because of the investigations.

The remark drew callouts from CNN journalists who called it “pretty clear” evidence the probes are intended to hurt Biden and help Trump, and from Maryland Congressman and Ranking Democratic Member of the House Oversight Committee Jamie Raskin, who said “It’s amazing to me that the Chairman of the Oversight Committee openly measures the progress of his work by Donald Trump’s poll numbers.”

On Tuesday’s edition of Fox Business Network’s The Bottom Line, co-hosts Dagen McDowell and Sean Duffy mocked Raskin and gave Comer the opportunity to respond.

Comer joined the hosts in mocking Raskin, then claimed his remarks about Trump’s polling actually “had nothing to do with Donald Trump”:

COMER: Look, when I was referencing poll numbers, it had nothing to do with Donald Trump. It had to do with the fact that the American people overwhelmingly believe that, that public corruption is a problem, and they’re concerned about how Joe Biden’s family got this money from foreign nationals, that’s what I was referencing in the polling, the polling shows the American people are keeping up with our investigation, it has nothing to do with Donald Trump.

But in his remarks Monday, Comer explicitly cited Trump’s lead over President Biden, without being asked to, and did not cite any polling data about awareness or approval of Comer’s investigation.

