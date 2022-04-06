Comic Mona Shaikh Blasts Louis CK Grammy on Stelter Show: ‘What Next? Is He Gonna Get An Oscar For His Public Masturbation?’

Comic Mona Shaikh bristled at the Grammy Awards for rewarding disgraced comic Louis CK, asking CNN host Brian Stelter what other awards could be heaped on the “public masturbator.”

On Wednesday’s edition of the CNN+ series Reliable Sources Daily, Stelter opened the show by playing a clip of CK explaining and admitting to the sexual misconduct that has made him a flashpoint in the debate over so-called cancel culture. The clip was from the comedy album that just won the comic a Grammy award.

Stelter then introduced Shaikh, who recently wrote an op-ed about CK’s Grammy entitled “Blame Louis C.K.’s Grammy Comeback on Comedy’s Gatekeepers.”

Shaikh spoke about the need for male comedians to speak up, and expressed outrage over CK’s win. But she really became animated when Stelter asked for her response to a hypothetical defense of CK:

MR. STELTER: I suppose his defenders would say, “Look, he’s learned, he’s used his comedy to try to help other people.” Do you buy any of that? Is that just garbage? MS. SHAIKH: Help other people? Who is he helping? MR. STELTER: Well, in that in that clip we played, he’s claiming to teach other men how to behave. Now, I think it’s pathetic that he didn’t know in the first place, but I don’t know, is there any argument there should be a pathway back for the likes of Louis CK? MS. SHAIKH: Well, let’s just clarify that a public masturbator just won a Grammy. So can we just acknowledge that for one second? He’s not teaching anything, he’s not teaching anything. I have no idea how you turn around, commit something vile, and then actually then just go and talk about it and then people applaud you, and then you win a Grammy for it. I mean, what’s next? Is he gonna get an Oscar for his public masturbation? Like, what’s next? How are we? Why are we constantly rewarding bad behavior? It sends such a terrible message…you know, to the victims. You’re telling the victims, “Hey, it’s something like this happens to you. Don’t even bother reporting. We’re not going to do anything about it, OK? It’s going to fall on deaf ears. And as a matter of fact, you’re going to this man is just going to fail up.” Straight men have been failing up for a long, long time, and it needs to change.

Watch above via CNN+.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com