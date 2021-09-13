Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says nobody iss being “forced” to take a Covid-19 vaccination under mandates imposed by President Joe Biden.

“I am puzzled by people that continue to say they’re forced to get vaccinated here,” MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle said in a morning interview with Raimondo. “There’s always been a choice. If you do not want to get vaccinated, you can work from home. You can home school your children. You can shop online.”

Raimondo agreed with Ruhle. “Nobody is being forced,” Raimondo said. “In fact, if you don’t get vaccinated, you just have to get tested on a weekly basis.”

However, she added, “It is unacceptable now that people aren’t getting vaccinated.” She added, “We need our kids in schools, we need schools open. We need people to get back to work, we need people flying on airplanes, we need people in restaurants. We have too many Americans still out of work, and this is a simple, effective shot in the arm, if you will that our economy needs. … That being said, you are not being forced. You can work from home, you can get tested on a weekly basis.”

Biden signed a pair of executive orders last week aimed at requiring companies with 100 or more employees to enforce a vaccine mandate, with an alternative option of offering employees weekly testing. Those who fail to comply face a penalty of $14,000 per employee.

Watch above via MSNBC.

