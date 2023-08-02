‘Comparing It To The Nazis — You Think That’s A Good Move?’ CBS News Anchor Confronts Trump Lawyer Over Indictment

CBS Mornings anchor Ed O’Keefe confronted new Trump attorney John Lauro over ex-President Donald Trump’s Nazi allusion to the new charges against him.

Lauro joined Trump’s legal team to deal with the charges that Donald Trump faces in the indictment by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election before and on January 6, 2021. Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United State, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Lauro has been on something of a media tour that included a stop on Wednesday’s edition of CBS Mornings, where he advanced some now-familiar arguments and talking points.

But O’Keefe wrapped up the interview by repeatedly pushing Lauro on the Trump campaign statement comparing the charges to Nazi Germany — and Lauro stood by it:

ED O’KEEFE: Real quick, the Trump campaign yesterday called this reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union and other authoritarian dictatorial regimes. JOHN LAURO: I think what all Americans are concerned about. ED O’KEEFE: But comparing this to the Nazis! JOHN LAURO: All Americans are concerned about this, the criminalization of free speech. When I’m in that courtroom, I’m not going to be representing only the president of the United States. I’m going to be representing every American that wants to speak freely, because this is the first time that the Justice Department has been turned on free speech. ED O’KEEFE: But comparing it to the Nazis. You think that’s a good move? JOHN LAURO: Listen, what we’re dealing with right now is a Justice Department that’s outside constitutional bounds and everyone’s entitled to raise that issue.

The statement in question said “The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the Soviet Union, and other authoritarian regimes.”

Watch above via CBS Mornings.

