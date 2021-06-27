Condo Collapse Death Toll Rises to 9 as Search and Rescue Efforts Continue

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a press conference Sunday that the death toll from the collapsed condo in Surfside, Florida has risen to nine people.

The Champlain Towers South building collapsed this past Thursday. Search-and-rescue efforts have been underway for days, and over 150 individuals are still missing.

The mayor talked at the press conference about a massive trench rescue teams have been digging to help with the recovery efforts.

“As a result of that, we were able to recover four additional bodies in the rubble, as well as additional human remains,” she said.

“I am confirming today that the death toll is at nine.”

