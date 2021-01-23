comScore

Condolences Pour Out Following The Passing Of Radio Host Larry King: He ‘Was One Of The Greats’

By Zachary PetrizzoJan 23rd, 2021, 2:24 pm

Following the announcement of broadcasting icon Larry King’s death at the age of 87 on Saturday morning, an outpouring of condolences were posted to Twitter remembering the larger-than-life radio personality.

CNN founder Ted Turner also reflected on the loss of King, who helped to build CNN into what it is today, in a statement emailed to Mediaite.

“Waking up to the news of the passing of Larry King felt like a punch to the gut. Larry was one of my closest and dearest friends and, in my opinion, the world’s greatest broadcast journalist of all time. If anyone asked me what are my greatest career achievements in life, one is the creation of CNN, and the other is hiring Larry King,” Turner wrote in the statement obtained by Mediaite. “Like so many who worked with and knew Larry, he was a consummate professional, an amazing mentor to many and a good friend to all. The world has lost a true legend.”

Countless other media personalities and American icons shared their condolences following King’s passing.

Oprah Winfrey thanked King Saturday on Twitter.

“It was always a treat to sit at your table. And hear your stories. Thank you Larry King,” Winfrey tweeted.

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer offered his deepest condolences to King’s family, adding that he hopes King will “rest in peace.”

Jimmy Kimmel shared that King “was one of the greats.”

Many other tributes also were shared, reflecting on King’s legacy:

 

