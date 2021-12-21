Congressional Democrat Unloads on Manchin: ‘White Man’ Who ‘Doesn’t Care About Black People’

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) smeared fellow Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) as a “white man” who “doesn’t care about Black people” for his weekend announcement that he would oppose President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan.

“It’s tremendously frustrating for me as a Black man in America,” Bowman said in an evening interview with CNN. “Because once again it’s an example of Joe Manchin — as a white man — showing that he doesn’t care about Black people, he doesn’t care about Latinos, he doesn’t care about immigrants, he doesn’t care about women, and he doesn’t care about the poor.”

Manchin said over the weekend that he would oppose Biden’s $2 trillion spending plan, suggesting in part that his decision was produced by fellow Democrats badgering him. “They figured, ‘Surely to God we can move one person, surely we can badger and beat one person up, surely we can get enough protesters to make that person uncomfortable enough,'” Manchin lamented in a radio interview after his announcement. “Well, guess what? I’m from West Virginia. I’m not from where they’re from, and they can just beat the living crap out of people and they’re going to be submissive.”

Undeterred, Bowman piled on with assertions that Manchin’s opposition was rooted in his attitude toward a panoply of minority groups. “He is a millionaire,” Bowman said. “And he has the privilege to kick the can down the road and not vote for this bill, while the people in my district are suffering.”

He added: “We just buried a 17-year-old who was shot dead in the head a couple of weeks ago. This bill has 2.5 billion for violence prevention. It has universal childcare, universal pre-K. It finally deals with the climate issue. The same way Black and brown people and women were kept out of the New Deal, Joe Manchin is trying to keep people out of this bill today and it’s unacceptable. We need to do everything in our power to make sure it passes.”

Watch above via CNN.

