Congressman Speaks Out on Battle With Trauma After Capitol Riot: Seeing the Videos ‘Triggered an Emotional and Physical Reaction’

Congressman Dan Kildee (D-MI) opened up to MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection and how it affected him both physically and emotionally.

“I went home, I thought I was fine. It was after I got home and I started looking at some of the videos from the event,” Kildee told Jackson during an NBC Nightly News interview Sunday. “I thought it was a few dozen people — it was hundreds and hundreds of people, violent people, and that triggered an emotional and physical reaction.”

Kildee revealed that his trauma even led to “a lot of tension in my chest,” adding that “breathing was difficult — I became really irritable.”

Kildee spoke to Dr. Jim Gordon, a psychiatrist who often specializes in trauma and how to heal following a traumatic or disastrous event, including wars and school shootings.

“All the symptoms that he just described to you, these are all fight or flight, that’s being prolonged,” Gordon said, noting that although those feelings are “supposed to go away,” they haven’t for so many people at the Capitol that day, especially those who have not “tended to them.”

Kildee revealed that he never expected to open up to the public regarding his mental health, especially with his therapist seated beside him.

“This is not something I ever expected to experience, not something that I anticipated, but I’m just really grateful that we connected and that I was able to get help when I needed it the most,” Kildee said, who has been meeting with Gordon almost weekly.

Watch above, via NBC.

