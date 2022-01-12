Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) called on Capitol Police Wednesday to respond to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) latest controversial comments suggesting “Second Amendment rights” could be necessary to combat Democrats and their policies.

Greene, in a discussion about proposed gun restrictions in Georgia, told Sebastian Gorka on Tuesday:

“Ultimately, the truth is it’s our Second Amendment rights, our right to bear arms, that protects Americans and gives us the ability to defend ourselves from a tyrannical government. And I hate to use this language, but Democrats, they’re exactly … they’re doing exactly what our Founders talked about when they gave us the precious rights that we have.”

Stevens, who represents Michigan’s 11th district, responded on Twitter, writing, “I am concerned about the mental health of my colleague from Georgia and would like ⁦@CapitolPolice⁩ to address her dangerous threats in my workplace.”

“Just as we would in any school or job site, we cannot let calls for gun violence go unchecked,” Stevens continued.

While Greene added in her discussion with Gorka, “No one wants violence and I say all the time I am not a violent person,” her remarks were roundly condemned as a call to violence.

Using “Second Amendment rights” has become a prominent code for taking up arms against the government in far-right circles.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MI) also called out Greene for her comments and asked Congressional leaders to take action.

Phillips wrote on Twitter, “If suggesting “Second Amendment Rights Should Be Used Against Democrats” doesn’t immediately compel ⁦@GOPLeader⁩ to take disciplinary action, I suggest Congress take action against both of them. This madness must be addressed or violence will ensue.”

