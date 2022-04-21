Conservative Group Asks Ohio Republicans to Boycott Trump Rally Over ‘Wrong’ Endorsement

A conservative non-profit in Ohio has asked Republicans in the state to boycott a rally to be hosted by former President Donald Trump this weekend over his endorsement of J.D. Vance.

Trump will appear in Delaware, Ohio on Saturday, just ahead of the May 3 GOP primary to choose a nominee who will try to replace outgoing Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH).

The primary has seen candidates Josh Mandel, Mike Gibbons, Jane Timken, Vance and others face off in a contentious race.

Ohio Republicans asked Trump to stay out of the race, but he endorsed Vance last week to the chagrin of many conservatives across the state.

The former president acknowledged that prior to his Senate campaign, Vance had made negative comments about him. Nonetheless, he said Vance offers the GOP the best chance to retain Portman’s seat.

With voting to take place next month, Trump’s endorsement has been a source for division. On Thursday, the group Ohio Value Voters was so incensed by Trump’s endorsement of Vance that it asked Republicans to “boycott” his Saturday rally.

“Ohio Value Voters urges Ohioans to boycott the Trump Rally in Delaware County this Saturday, April 23rd. However, it you decide to attend, when President Trump introduces JD Vance, make your voices heard by letting Trump know, JD Vance is Wrong for Ohio,” the group stated. “Booing is entirely appropriate!”

The nonprofit, which has endorsed Mandel in the race, called Trump’s endorsement of Vance “terrible.”

“This can only be attributed to very poor advice from people around the former President,” the group said. “At the start of the primary, there were many of us in 2016, which supported another candidate for President and not Donald Trump. However, no one at that time, used the vile and derogatory comments against Donald Trump as JD Vance.”

The group concluded by sharing comments Vance made about Trump in 2016 and 2017.

Vance previously called Trump everything from an “idiot” to a “racist.”

