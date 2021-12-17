Conservative Twitter Calls Out ABC for ‘Absurd Framing’ in Story Painting Joe Manchin as Sole Roadblock to Biden Agenda: ‘Actually, It’s 51 Senators’

By Jackson RichmanDec 17th, 2021, 1:07 pm
 
Joe Manchin

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Conservative Twitter users slammed ABC News for posting a tweet on Friday absurdly painting Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) as the only roadblock to President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Manchin has had countless discussions with the Biden administration, including with the president himself, over Biden’s landmark proposed Build Back Better legislation. Manchin has expressed numerous objections to the bill such as the proposed expanded child tax credit. Democrats are looking to pass the bill next year.

“A single senator is about to seriously set back an entire presidential agenda,” tweeted ABC News in a post that included a link to an Associated Press article.

Conservative Twitter users dunked on ABC News over the tweet.

