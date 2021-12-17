Conservative Twitter users slammed ABC News for posting a tweet on Friday absurdly painting Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) as the only roadblock to President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Manchin has had countless discussions with the Biden administration, including with the president himself, over Biden’s landmark proposed Build Back Better legislation. Manchin has expressed numerous objections to the bill such as the proposed expanded child tax credit. Democrats are looking to pass the bill next year.

“A single senator is about to seriously set back an entire presidential agenda,” tweeted ABC News in a post that included a link to an Associated Press article.

A single senator is about to seriously set back an entire presidential agenda. https://t.co/0pvzruT6mV — ABC News (@ABC) December 17, 2021

Conservative Twitter users dunked on ABC News over the tweet.

Absurd framing. A majority of senators oppose the bill. That’s how it works. https://t.co/RxOOfPISso — Brian Riedl 🧀 (@Brian_Riedl) December 17, 2021

Or — “Senate majority about to seriously set back…” https://t.co/lWpvYsQ90t — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 17, 2021

Actually, it’s 51 senators, so tell us more about how you think a minority should be able to enact policy… https://t.co/rwAf11F7Jc — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) December 17, 2021

Just incredible framing here https://t.co/W1DVjBREas — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) December 17, 2021

Tell us you skipped high school civics class without telling us you skipped high school civics class. https://t.co/47Z2oad8Dk — Jim Meigs (@jamesbmeigs) December 17, 2021

u mad bro? https://t.co/7y7oWWGAIT — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) December 17, 2021

Klon Rain alt account https://t.co/S8ToPkFF4C — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 17, 2021

Actually, it would be 51 senators “setting back” a presidential agenda. Even if they’re not in the majority, Republicans are still senators! The idea that senators are obligated to serve a president’s agenda undermines the principle of checks and balances. https://t.co/Taa73gVUTa — Fred Bauer (@fredbauerblog) December 17, 2021

51 senators, actually. Don’t the woke kids call this erasure? https://t.co/qdOd94bXxI — Rachael Larimore (@RachaelBL) December 17, 2021

A single senator, along with 50 other senators, is going to set back an entire presidential agenda opposed by a majority of the population https://t.co/o9arJqZhAb — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 17, 2021

