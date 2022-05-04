Conservative Twitter Mocks Gavin Newsom’s Tweet About Men Not Being Able to Get Pregnant as ‘Not Very Inclusive’

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) he mounted a strong defense of Roe v. Wade on Wednesday, but the California Democrat may have committed a progressive faux pas.

During remarks, Newsom asked conservatives to “spare” him on claims they are pro-life. He commented on a leaked draft memo which shows the Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the 1973 landmark abortion case.

“Your body, your choice, it’s a hell of a moment to live in,” he said. “We will not be defeated. We will stand tall, we will stand firm, and we will affirm the constitutional — currently constitutionally-protected rights — of women and girls.

Newsom said California will work to ensure women in and out of the state have access to abortion, should the country’s high court ultimately kick the issue of abortion rights back to the states.

The governor shared a snippet of his speech on Twitter, where he commented: “If men could get pregnant, this wouldn’t even be a conversation.”

Newsom concluded the fight by conservatives to dismantle abortion as a constitutionally protected right is about “extremism” and “control.”

Gender activists maintain men can both menstruate and conceive children. The argument lies in what gender, if any, someone might identify with.

Newsom has yet to face the ire of the left over the comment about men and pregnancy, but conservatives are currently circling the wagons.

Some progressives this week who have struck out against the Supreme Court have avoided using gendered language altogether.

One Wisconsin Democrat went as far as to describe women as “birthing bodies” while she defended abortion.

Birthing bodies have the right to freedom. Deciding if or when to become a parent is one of the most personal, life-changing decisions. Access to abortion & reproductive care is a decision we must trust each person to make based on what’s best for their health & their future. — Rep. Francesca Hong 홍윤정 (@StateRepHong) May 3, 2022

