Conservatives Mock New CDC Guidance for Vaccinated People: Next Are Diet Rules Limiting You to ‘Three Baby Carrots’

The long-awaited CDC guidance for vaccinated people is out, and conservatives are mocking them for being not too different from existing protocol.

At a Covid-19 task force briefing Monday morning, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, and others discussed the new recommendations. The CDC is endorsing fully vaccinated people to gather with other fully vaccinated people in small groups without distancing or masking. They are also greenlighting small gatherings between vaccinated people and those who are low-risk to serious illness from Covid-19.

However, the agency is not yet changing its recommendations for travel. Nor is it offering its endorsement of medium or large gatherings, even if everyone present is vaccinated.

Conservatives roundly criticized the updated guidance as far too restrictive and wholly unrealistic:

There’s a middle ground here. It doesn’t have to be elected officials. The point is that the CDC is delivering this information as depressing and awful. It’s not helping. It’s hurting. — Eric Owens (@ericowensdc) March 8, 2021

Anyone else watching these CDC guidance announcements feeling like you don’t live in America right now? Why is the CEC telling me what to do in my own home? — Heather Childers (@HeatherChilders) March 8, 2021

Looking forward to the CDC releasing new dietary guidelines allowing “occasional calorie splurges” consisting of a maximum of three baby carrots or one unsalted almond. — Suderman (@petersuderman) March 8, 2021

Our freedoms do not come from the CDC. https://t.co/z8R2fLZAcL — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) March 8, 2021

“giving limited freedoms to people fully vaccinated” https://t.co/guvkinJAUI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 8, 2021

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by [the CDC] with certain unalienable Rights…” doesn’t quite have the same ring to it. https://t.co/4vo0TpJvp5 — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) March 8, 2021

100% treating us like children. I was on an email chain w/ other conservatives last year, and I defended Fauci on the mask issue. ‘No no.’ I insisted. ‘He said they weren’t needed for non healthcare workers. He wouldn’t lie and say that just to “manage” ppl.’ What an idiot I was. — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) March 8, 2021

Get your Dr. Fauci permission slip signed… — Anthony Rogers (@MrAnthonyRogers) March 8, 2021

New CDC guidance will allow vaccinated people to do a tiny bit of normal stuff, but still requires masks (even outdoors?) and social distancing in public places. Travel restrictions remain. This is ludicrous but entirely expected. https://t.co/YwvMTdnU0R — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) March 8, 2021

The CDC’s new guidance, especially on travel, is horrid. — Mike Neal (@MikeNealIN) March 8, 2021

