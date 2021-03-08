comScore Conservatives Mock New CDC Guidance for Vaccinated People: Next Are Diet Rules Limiting You to ‘Three Baby Carrots’

By Joe DePaoloMar 8th, 2021, 1:36 pm

covid task force

The long-awaited CDC guidance for vaccinated people is out, and conservatives are mocking them for being not too different from existing protocol.

At a Covid-19 task force briefing Monday morning, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, and others discussed the new recommendations. The CDC is endorsing fully vaccinated people to gather with other fully vaccinated people in small groups without distancing or masking. They are also greenlighting small gatherings between vaccinated people and those who are low-risk to serious illness from Covid-19.

However, the agency is not yet changing its recommendations for travel. Nor is it offering its endorsement of medium or large gatherings, even if everyone present is vaccinated.

Conservatives roundly criticized the updated guidance as far too restrictive and wholly unrealistic:

