Cori Bush Ends Interview When Asked if Biden Should Run Again: ‘I Don’t Wanna Answer That… I Gotta Get to The Other Thing’

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) ended an interview early Monday after she was asked if she’d like to see President Joe Biden seek a second term in office in 2024.

Bush, a progressive from St. Louis, appeared apprehensive to answer the question, and soon left to attend another event. Video of the interview was shared on Twitter by Mark Maxwell, the political editor for KSDK.

Does Congresswoman Cori Bush want to see Joe Biden run for a second term? An aide interjects. “I don’t want to answer that question,” she says, adding, “He’s the President. He has the right to run for a second term.” She had another event scheduled 20 mins later across town. pic.twitter.com/4FEpGP1jVK — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) July 25, 2022

Maxwell asked Bush, “Do you want to see Joe Biden run for a second term?”

A person Maxwell identified as one of Bush’s aides interrupted.

“She’s got to go,” the person said.

“I don’t want to answer that question because we have not – that’s not – yeah, I don’t want to answer that question,” Bush responded. “I mean, he’s the president, he has the right to run for a second term, absolutely.”

Though Bush said Biden “has the right to run for a second term,” she did not say whether she wants him to run again.

Bush stammered, “I don’t want to – I’d rather you not do that answer and question.”

After the aide interjected again, Bush said, “I gotta get to the other thing.”

The congresswoman was participating in a Q&A with KSDK ahead of next Tuesday’s primary against moderate Democratic state Sen. Steve Roberts. It is unclear where Bush was headed.

Roberts, a veteran of the Missouri Air National Guard, has accused Bush of being too far left, Maxwell reported.

“I support the president. Full stop,” Roberts told KDSK. “I’m curious to know who Rep. Bush intends on supporting.”

