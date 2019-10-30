Cory Booker Quotes MLK to Denounce World Series ‘Lock Him Up’ Chant: ‘Hate Cannot Drive Out Hate’

New Jersey Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker denounced the chants of “Lock him up!” that were directed at President Donald Trump during game 5 of the World Series, quoting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the process.

On Wednesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, co-host Abby Huntsman asked Booker to weigh in on the chants that erupted over the weekend.

“You are all about bringing this country together,” Huntsman said to Senator Booker, and added that “I’m sure you saw there was a chant of ‘Lock him up lock him up, the country is divided on this.”

“I say, you know what, don’t stoop to that level, other people at this table don’t agree with me. I’m curious. You are all about coming together as a country, do you think that we should be doing this at a Nationals game?” Huntsman asked.

“Look, first of all, understand that every action has an equal opposite reaction,” Booker said, adding “When I heard the chants of ‘Lock her up!’ to Hillary Clinton, I found it just wrong.”

Co-host Joy Behar chimed in “I found it exhilarating,” but then quickly added “Oh, not to Hillary, not to Hillary, no, to this one.”

“Because again, when you’re hurt, you want to punch back, but ultimately that’s the energy,” Booker continued, and added “I’m sorry, King said it so eloquently, ‘Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that.'”

“And what we forget in this country, and forgive me if this sounds like a radical thing to say, but patriotism is love of country, and you cannot love you country unless you love your fellow countrymen and women,” Booker said.

“And that doesn’t mean we always agree or always like each other,” he continued. “Love is not a sentimentality, love says that if your kid doesn’t have a great public school, that I’m going to fight for your child.”

Watch the clip above, via ABC.

