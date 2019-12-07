Cory Booker Raised Over $1 Million Since Kamala Harris Dropped Out, as Only White Candidates Have Qualified for Debate

New Jersey Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker has seen a surge of over $1 million in donations since California Senator Kamala Harris ended her campaign Tuesday, leaving an all-white slate of candidates who have qualified for the next debate.

The political world was stunned when Senator Harris suddenly announced the end of her presidential campaign this week, which left only white candidates on the list of candidates who have qualified for the December debate.

Senator Booker was among those sounding the alarm this week about the decreasing diversity of the Democratic field, and he appears to be benefiting from that alarm. According to CNN, Booker has raised more than a million dollars since Harris’ exit from the race, much of it from first-time donors:

The New Jersey Democrat raised more than $1 million dollars between Tuesday — when Sen. Kamala Harris of California dropped out of the race — through Friday, his campaign said. His campaign added that Wednesday was his best online fundraising day of the entire campaign. That money came not only from Booker loyalists, but from many new supporters. Of 33,000 donors who contributed to the campaign since Tuesday, more than 50%, or roughly 17,000 donors, gave to Booker for the first time. The average contribution was $25, according to the campaign. The surge of fundraising for Booker suggests an enthusiastic, positive response to his searing criticism of a race to the White House that now has “more billionaires than Black people.”

While obviously good news for Booker’s campaign, the surge won’t help get the senator onto the debate stage this month. He’s already met the donor threshold, but hasn’t met the polling requirement of scoring either four percent in four qualifying national polls, or six percent in two early state polls.

