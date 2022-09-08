County Official Who Wore Hazmat Suit When Questioned By Reporters Has Been Arrested in Death of Las Vegas Journalist

A county official who was in a hazmat suit when he was questioned by reporters on Wednesday over the death of a Las Vegas journalist has been arrested.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, a Democrat, was arrested on Wednesday for the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. German, a 12-year veteran of the Review-Journal, was fatally stabbed and body was discovered on Saturday outside his home.

German had investigated Telles’ office and reported in May that it was “mired in turmoil and internal dissention over the past two years, with allegations of emotional stress, bullying and favoritism leading to secret videotaping of the boss and a co-worker outside the office.”

In June, Telles, 45, lost his primary.

Telles was wearing a hazmat suit on Wednesday as he went into the garage of his home, where police carried out a search warrant. He declined to answer questions from reporters.

Rob Tellus has returned to his home after sources tell @8NewsNow he was talking to investigators in connection to the Jeff German case. pic.twitter.com/sfrUXWfCb9 — Christian Cázares (@Cazaresreports) September 7, 2022

Telles faces an “open murder” charge, which in Nevada is a general charge covering several degrees and types of homicide. He is scheduled to appear in court for the first time on Thursday afternoon. It is not yet reported whether he has an attorney or if one will be appointed.

Review-Journal executive editor Glenn Cook expressed relief over Telles’ arrest and stated the importance of journalists being safe.

The arrest of Robert Telles is at once an enormous relief and an outrage for the Review-Journal newsroom. We are relieved Telles is in custody and outraged that a colleague appears to have been killed for reporting on an elected official. Journalists can’t do the important work our communities require if they are afraid a presentation of facts could lead to violent retribution. We thank Las Vegas police for their urgency and hard work and for immediately recognizing the terrible significance of Jeff’s killing. Now, hopefully, the Review-Journal, the German family and Jeff’s many friends can begin the process of mourning and honoring a great man and a brave reporter.

