COVID-Enforcing Robot Dog Joins Forces with Vin Diesel to Make ‘Black Mirror’ Trend on Twitter

By Tommy ChristopherSep 26th, 2020, 11:28 am

In the fulfillment of a prophecy too terrifying to have made it into the Bible, actor Vin Diesel and a robot dog that enforces coronavirus social distancing have joined forces to turn dystopian Netflix sci-fi series Black Mirror into a top trending topic on Twitter.

While the show hasn’t released any new episodes since 2019, Black Mirror became a top trending topic on Twitter Friday and racked up tens of thousands of tweets overnight, thanks mostly to that robot dog we told you about a few months ago.

The pooch was last seen patrolling bike paths overseas, enforcing COVID-19 social distancing by startling people into crapping their pants, but this week, one of them was spotted in the wild on our continent — and Twitter took notice.

The cleverly-named “Spot” was spotted by a Twitter user in Canada, who shot some unnerving video without telling people where, exactly, he saw the thing, so that was helpful.

Comparisons to the robot dog episode of Black Mirror were unmistakable:

But mixed in with tweets about the Boston Dynamic-developed canine robo-COVID-cop were reactions to another bit of nightmare fuel — a virtual audience creepily swaying to the vocal stylings of Fast and Furious actor/apparent budding pop chanteur Diesel during an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

There was also considerable disappointment that the trending topic wasn’t because there are new episodes. As of this writing, Netflix has not yet renewed the series for a sixth season.

As robot dog/Vin Diesel team-ups go, it could have been a lot worse.

