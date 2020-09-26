COVID-Enforcing Robot Dog Joins Forces with Vin Diesel to Make ‘Black Mirror’ Trend on Twitter

In the fulfillment of a prophecy too terrifying to have made it into the Bible, actor Vin Diesel and a robot dog that enforces coronavirus social distancing have joined forces to turn dystopian Netflix sci-fi series Black Mirror into a top trending topic on Twitter.

While the show hasn’t released any new episodes since 2019, Black Mirror became a top trending topic on Twitter Friday and racked up tens of thousands of tweets overnight, thanks mostly to that robot dog we told you about a few months ago.

The pooch was last seen patrolling bike paths overseas, enforcing COVID-19 social distancing by startling people into crapping their pants, but this week, one of them was spotted in the wild on our continent — and Twitter took notice.

The cleverly-named “Spot” was spotted by a Twitter user in Canada, who shot some unnerving video without telling people where, exactly, he saw the thing, so that was helpful.

guys look who i saw out on da street!!!:) pic.twitter.com/rPczxbWAkL — ✨ nathan (@bIoodtear) September 25, 2020

Comparisons to the robot dog episode of Black Mirror were unmistakable:

This Boston Dynamics robot dog sure looks similar to those robot dogs from that Black Mirror episode where they have slaughtered nearly all the humans. pic.twitter.com/DYuHccmc4m — Nadya Primak | BLM (@nadyaprimak) September 25, 2020

Have you seen that episode of “Black Mirror”? This is how it starts. https://t.co/MlzqyQqZc3 — Jim Rosica (@JimRosicaFL) September 26, 2020

yep, this is how the end begins, thanks for the heads up Black Mirror lol pic.twitter.com/KabkhRTtOG — Denis (@Gramatik) September 25, 2020

Black Mirror ruined this kind of thing for me. — Queen Thicktoria, Esq. ⚖ (@VeeCeeMurphy76) September 25, 2020

LITERALLY BLACK MIRROR LITERALLY — Jin Ha (@MistterJin) September 26, 2020

how are multiple episodes of Black Mirror coming true at once? https://t.co/0iQLUgPE0k — Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 25, 2020

But mixed in with tweets about the Boston Dynamic-developed canine robo-COVID-cop were reactions to another bit of nightmare fuel — a virtual audience creepily swaying to the vocal stylings of Fast and Furious actor/apparent budding pop chanteur Diesel during an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

this is basically that episode of Black Mirror where people lived in tiny boxes and had avatars represent them at shows https://t.co/mUHqwnhM9j — Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 25, 2020

This is some creepy Black Mirror shit https://t.co/3shUbXQcYF — Chris Taylor (@christaylor_nyc) September 25, 2020

We’re trapped in this Black Mirror episode forever aren’t we? https://t.co/O88aRabGZS — Matt Ritter (@mattritter1) September 26, 2020

There was also considerable disappointment that the trending topic wasn’t because there are new episodes. As of this writing, Netflix has not yet renewed the series for a sixth season.

We’re trapped in this Black Mirror episode forever aren’t we? https://t.co/O88aRabGZS — Matt Ritter (@mattritter1) September 26, 2020

i thought there was a black mirror season 6 announcement pic.twitter.com/q9WE2C32Hy — samara weaving bot (@samarasfang) September 25, 2020

As robot dog/Vin Diesel team-ups go, it could have been a lot worse.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]