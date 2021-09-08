‘Covid’s Not Done with Us’: Fauci Says Football Crowds Need to Mask and Vax

Dr. Anthony Fauci reacted with alarm to unmasked and potentially unvaccinated college football crowds, telling MSNBC host Joy Reid that “Covid’s not done with us.”

On Tuesday night’s edition of The ReidOut, the host asked Dr. Fauci about the crowds that packed college football stadiums across the country this past weekend.

“What was your sort of immediate thought when you saw all of those fans packed into stadiums in Texas, Wisconsin, and elsewhere?” Reid asked, and remarked “As soon as I saw it, I thought covid is about to have a feast. What did you think?”

“I thought the same thing,” Fauci said, and added that “people would like to say we’re done with Covid, but Covid is not done with us. And that’s really the problem, that you can’t wish it away when you have the numbers of infections that you just mentioned a moment ago.”

“I mean, I would hope that most of the people in that stadium were vaccinated,” Fauci said, and as it turns out, most of them were.

The footage that Reid showed Fauci was from a University of Wisconsin game, a school that has actually managed to engineer very strict vaccine compliance without a mandate.

But many other schools have not implemented sufficient vaccination and masking protocols, yet continue to draw throngs of maskless fans.

Fauci went on to call the crowd scene “really unfortunate, because then you lead to an outbreak, which lead to hospitalizations, which get to the numbers that you were talking about a few moments ago.”

Dr. Fauci went on to explain that “there’s very good data in measuring the amount of aerosol and the amount of droplets that come out,” and that when “you shout, a lot comes out of both aerosol and droplets.”

“So you would imagine that when you were in a sports arena where everyone is screaming and yelling, that if, in fact anybody, and I would be very surprised if that were not the case, if anyone in that crowd is infected, they’re spreading the virus around,” Fauci said.

