COW MAYHEM: Bovine Running Rampant Down Oklahoma Highway Finally Captured by Cowboy’s Lasso

Commuters in Oklahoma City were surprised this morning when a rogue cow took to the streets of Interstate 40 to cause mayhem.

In the video, captured by Koco News helicopters this morning, two off-road vehicles can be seen attempting to block the cow from re-entering the roadway. Their barricade proved feeble as the cow quickly broke free and continued his journey.

As the helicopters continued to follow the disgruntled bovine, two cowboys galloped into view on horseback and lassoed the cow with ease.

After a short standoff in the intersection with the guys on horseback the cow gave in and surrendered.

COW LOOSE ON OKC HIGHWAY 🐄🤠 Sky 5 was flying over the moments when cowboys and emergency crews wrangled a cow that got loose on a busy Oklahoma City highway. https://t.co/pgZRNirP9R pic.twitter.com/NgnlgqiEEA — koconews (@koconews) June 6, 2022

The video received hilarious responses on Twitter. @1opinionatedMan called the event, “Just another day in Oklahoma!”

Just another day in Oklahoma — Dad (@1opinionatedMan) June 6, 2022

@Original_Gok wrote, “Ain’t never seen a dude lasso in a real life situation before only the movies. That was everything I hoped it’d be thank you!”

Ain’t never seen a dude lasso in a real life situation before only the movies that was everything I hoped it’d be thank you — GG Aydin (@Original_Gok) June 6, 2022

According to a local Oklahoma City News 9 reporter Caleb Califano, the cow allegedly escaped from a nearby stockyard. The animal sustained no injuries and would be returning home.

There is literally a cow that got loose from the Stockyards and is now tied up near I-40 and Penn. Good Samaritans were able to wrangle it! @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/zbxtglPoaG — Caleb Califano News 9 (@CalebCalifanoTV) June 6, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com