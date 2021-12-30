Crime Novelist Really Wants You to Know She’s Not the Patricia Cornwall Who Got Arrested for Delta Flight Meltdown

Best-selling author Patricia Cornwell would love for people to know that she isn’t the lady who was freaking out on people in the middle of a Delta Airlines flight.

Cornwell, known for her series of crime thrillers starring medical examiner Kay Scarpetta, posted a tweet on Monday to acknowledge that she was getting “some rather strange calls” about an incident that took place over the weekend. This prompted Cornwell to let people know that, despite having a very similar name, she is NOT Patricia Cornwall.

Thank you @coxcourtney for clarifying! I was getting some rather strange calls..😱 https://t.co/XcrEp302bR — Patricia Cornwell (@1pcornwell) December 27, 2021

Those asking. No this isn’t me. Patricia Cornwall: Delta Airlines Karen slaps, spits on old man for lowering his mask | MEAWW https://t.co/2QuzP7TgBM — Patricia Cornwell (@1pcornwell) December 27, 2021

It would appear that Cornwell was mistaken for Cornwall amid the media commotion when the latter was making headlines for her mid-flight outburst on a Delta Airlines plane. Cornwall was arrested by the FBI after she was was filmed going on a tirade, attacking a fellow passenger, and getting belligerent with others aboard the flight.

As it were, Cornwall has her own public profile, though it has been marred by a recent series of legal problems.

Cornwall also goes by “Patty Breton,” an alias from when she appeared on an episode of Baywatch in 1989. She also made appearances on Married… with Children in 1987, was featured in Playboy: Cheerleaders, and was formerly an NFL cheerleader for the Los Angeles Raiders.

According to New York Post, Cornwall was arrested in late 2020 and charged with driving under the influence. Cornwall also reportedly crashed her car a month ago and was slapped with DUI charges for a second time.

