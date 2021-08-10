Cuomo ‘Did Not Mean’ to Grope Her: Cuomo’s Lawyer Digs the Hole Deeper in Meandering Presser

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) attorney, Rita Glavin, said Tuesday the governor “did not mean” to grope one of the women who have accused him of sexual abuse or harassment.

Glavin made the remark in a meandering press conference moments before Cuomo said he was resigning from his position after a report from the state attorney general’s office detailed the claims made against him by 11 women. In attempting to rebut claims the women made to state investigators, Glavin addressed one woman — unnamed in the report but described as a state employee — who alleged that Cuomo touched her when they took a photograph together.

“What she claimed is that she was at an event with the governor,” Glavin noted, “and as her photo was being taken and the governor was standing between herself and her supervisor, she claims that the governor touched her butt at the public event while the photo was taken.

“No pictures from that event were included in the attorney general’s report, and presumably this picture is there and we haven’t been provided with that picture,” Glavin added. “If the governor may have touched her rear end while he’s got his arm around the supervisor and this woman at a public event, he certainly did not mean to do it in a way that was sexual. He takes thousands of pictures.”

