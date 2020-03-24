In the latest of his appointment viewing press conferences on the rapidly accelerating Covid-19 crisis in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that the timeline for the outbreak to reach its head in his state is coming more quickly than anyone expected.

“We haven’t flattened the curve,” Cuomo said this afternoon. “The apex is higher than we thought and the apex is sooner than we thought. That is a bad combination of facts.”

“Different regions have different curves of the infection,” he went on. “New York is the canary in the coal mine. New York is going first. We have the highest and the fastest rate of infection. What happens to New York is going to wind up happening to California and Washington state and Illinois, it’s just a matter of time. We are just getting there first.”

Cuomo, who also railed on the need for 30,000 respirators despite FEMA saying they would provide 400 of them, sounded a note of desperation Tuesday, perhaps a reflection of how serious the situation will become in the coming days and weeks.

“The number of hospital beds needed could be as high as 140,000 hospital beds. So flatten the curve, flatten the curve, we haven’t flattened the curve and the curve is actually increasing,” he said. “That means the number of hospital beds which is at 53,000 beds, 3,000 ICU beds. The anticipated need now for the height of the curve is 140,000 hospital beds and approximately 40,000 intensive care unit beds. Those are troubling and astronomical numbers, and as I mentioned, are higher numbers than had been previously projected.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

