Customs Computer Outage Strikes Airports All Over the Country

By Josh FeldmanAug 16th, 2019, 6:34 pm

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol tweeted earlier tonight that there is a “temporary outage” with customs processing systems at airports across the country:

And airports across the country confirmed they’re dealing with the outages while international passengers are getting processed manually in the meantime:

You can watch CNN’s report above.

Josh Feldman

