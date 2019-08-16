U.S. Customs and Border Patrol tweeted earlier tonight that there is a “temporary outage” with customs processing systems at airports across the country:

CBP is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various air ports of entry & is taking immediate action to address the technology disruption. CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online. — CBP (@CBP) August 16, 2019

CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security. — CBP (@CBP) August 16, 2019

And airports across the country confirmed they’re dealing with the outages while international passengers are getting processed manually in the meantime:

CBP is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at JFK Airport. Passengers are being processed manually. Delays are expected. [62] — Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) August 16, 2019

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is experiencing a nationwide Federal Inspection Services (FIS) processing systems issue. CBP is processing passengers manually until the system is back online, which we hope to be soon. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/OD0fSeUMDS — Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) August 16, 2019

❗️@CBP systems are experiencing a nationwide network outage. Please check with your airline for flight status updates. https://t.co/V3oU6XFtjB — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) August 16, 2019

.@CBP systems are experiencing an issue which appears to be impacting multiple airports including LAX. Officers are processing passengers manually so please check with your airline for the latest status of any flight impacts. More details as they become available. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) August 16, 2019

.@CBP systems are slowly getting back to normal and officers have processed the majority of waiting passengers at LAX with no significant impacts to flights. Thank you for your patience. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) August 16, 2019

