‘Cut Them Some Slack’: Pat Sajak Defends Wheel Contestants From Mockery After ‘Feather in Your Map’ Debacle

By Kipp JonesMar 2nd, 2022, 7:08 pm
 

Legendary Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak came out swinging on Wednesday against those who subject his show’s contestants to mockery and ridicule online.

Three of Sajak’s contestants became viral sensations on Tuesday after they failed to solve a rudimentary riddle.

It was painstaking to watch, as Sajak’s big board read: “ANOTHER FEATHER  _N  YO_R  _A_.”

Wheel

The segment ended only after a rogue consonant — the letter “C” — saved the fledgling contestants, one of whom wrongly answered, “Another feather in your map.”

The obvious answer to the puzzle was the common idiom, “ANOTHER FEATHER IN YOUR CAP.”

Early on Wednesday morning, I ridiculed Wheel’s fledgling contestants to no end — as did others.

Hours later, Sajak responded to the criticism via a lengthy Twitter thread.

Sajak wrote, “It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry.”

He went on to explain that one cannot understand the pressures of competing on a nationally televised game show, until they’re there.

Sajak concluded: “Good-natured laughter is one thing. Heck, they laughed at themselves. But, hey, cut them some slack. Unless you’re there, you have no idea how different it is in the studio.”

The host made numerous solid points in his defense of his show’s guests, which is admirable. Sajak is a consummate professional and a national treasure.

But if we’re being honest, the clear answer to last night’s riddle was, and remains, “ANOTHER FEATHER IN YOUR CAP.”

It was so obvious.

Watch the segment above, via WABC.

