Daily Caller Reporters At Scene of Shooting in Kenosha Capture Dramatic Footage, Rush to Aid Victim

By Rudy TakalaAug 26th, 2020, 11:59 am

Graphic footage captured by the Daily Caller showed some of Tuesday evening’s violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where at least two people were killed and a third was injured.

The footage showed a man being shot in the head in a dark parking lot. Describing the video on Twitter, the DC’s David Hookstead wrote that his colleague, Richie McGinniss, could be seen applying pressure to the wound and carrying the man — a white male — to the hospital.

The Daily Caller also posted a video with explainer text on their Facebook page. It shows McGinniss attempting to aid the victim in the immediate aftermath.

The Kenosha News reported around midnight that a police officer said “lots of people” had been shot. By Wednesday morning, officials could confirm that just two had died and one had been wounded. It wasn’t clear whether the man who was shot in the head survived.

Critics noted that mainstream news outlets — including the Washington Post — published reports on the violence late Wednesday morning, but did not credit the Daily Caller. 

Tuesday evening marked the third day of unrest in Kenosha after the police on Sunday shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake seven times in the back. Blake’s family has said he is in stable condition, but has been paralyzed as a result of the shooting.

