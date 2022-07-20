Daily Wire Host Tells Women Who Don’t Want Children to Not Engage in Reproductive Acts: ‘Control Yourself’

Daily Wire host Matt Walsh is drawing attention for comments he directed towards women who are not interested in having children.

On a recent episode of his podcast, The Matt Walsh Show, in a video circulating on Twitter (via Media Matters’ Jason Campbell) Walsh advised, “If conceiving a child would be disastrous for you, you believe, then do not participate in activities that literally billions of times in the past have resulted in the conception of a child.”

“I’ll phrase it this way. Cause I really wanna make it very simple for these people. They have difficulty understanding complex concepts, so gotta dumb it down as much as possible,” Walsh said. “If reproduction would be a disaster for you, you believe, then do not participate in the reproductive act…”

“Because if you are able to — reproduce, no matter what else you do, you can make it the quote unquote safest kind of sex you want. There’s always still gonna be a chance that you reproduce,” Walsh added. “And if that chance would be like plunging off of a cliff level of catastrophe in your life, then don’t participate in the act, control yourself, right? We’re human beings. We should be able to exercise some self control, right?”

“We’re not beasts in the jungle that are unable to control our compulsions. At least we shouldn’t be one of the defining features of human beings,” he concluded. “One of the things that’s supposed to set us apart from beasts is that we are able to have a compulsion to do something. We want to do something and yet we choose not to do it.”

Listen above via The Matt Walsh Show.

