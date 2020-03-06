Dan Abrams: Federal Judge Not Trusting DOJ’s Mueller Report Redactions a ‘Stunning Rebuke’ to AG Barr

ABC News chief legal analyst and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams said that the content of federal Judge Reggie Walton’s order demanding the unredacted Mueller report constitutes a “stunning rebuke” of Attorney General Bill Barr.

On Friday’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski teed up the story of Judge Walton’s order in a lawsuit seeking the release of the unredacted Mueller report, an order which takes scathing aim at Barr over his public statements upon completion of the report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Co-host Willie Geist then asked Abrams for his reaction to the news.

“A lot of legal experts now say I can’t remember a time where they’ve seen a federal judge come out and go after the attorney general the way that this judge did yesterday,” Geist said.

“Right, you’ve seen federal judges go after prosecutors in a case, they’ll say the prosecutors should have turned this over, they should have turned that over, there was some misleading comments here by the prosecutors,” Abrams agreed.

“The fact that the judge is going after the attorney general himself, and using words like ‘serious doubt’, ‘grave concerns’, quotes someone talking about it being spin,” Abrams continued, noting “that’s what this lawsuit is about by the way.”

He said the judge’s critique isn’t about some “random issue. This lawsuit is about whether the unredacted portions of the Mueller report should be released, and the judge is in essence saying I don’t trust the attorney general. So I’m going to have to look at it myself. That is a stunning rebuke that I think is fair to say. Very few, if any of us, have ever seen anything like it before.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]