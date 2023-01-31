Dan Abrams Mocks Fox News ‘Profoundly Stupid Conspiracy Theories’ Surrounding Paul Pelosi Attacks

Mediaite founder and NewsNation host Dan Abrams mocked Fox News over “profoundly stupid conspiracy theories” surrounding the brutal attack on Paul Pelosi, and their failure to admit “We got this wrong.”

In October, a suspect named David DePape broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home and attacked former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband after police arrived. On Friday, shortly after noon, surveillance and body cam video of the attack and the 911 call were released.

On Wednesday night’s edition of NewsNation’s Dan Abrams Live, was joined by Mediaite founding editor Colby Hall to discuss how Fox News dealt with the release of recordings that should have put to rest many of the unfounded rumors, conspiracy theories, and other insinuations that were raised by “far-right media” — and aided by Fox News personalities just raising “questions” about the attack.

Abrams wondered why Fox wouldn’t just admit “Hey, we got this wrong,” and Hall called it an example of Fox’s “bastardization” of journalism:

Dan Abrams: So why do you think that FOX won’t come forward now and others, not just Fox and say, you know what, Yeah, we got this wrong. Colby Hall: Dan, they are just asking questions… They just want to they just want to get to the bottom of the story. Now, clearly, they’re more committed to this narrative. Right. And it’s sort of that 30-second montage could have been 5 minutes of people asking questions, sort of suggesting conspiracy theories. It shows how bastardized journalism is. It used to be who ask questions to get the answer, to find the truth. There’s no real desire to get the answering these questions. They just want to create doubt and uncertainty, especially towards the San Francisco D.A. who they’re convinced is tied up with the Pelosis. And now that it’s prove they’re proven to be wrong. You know what? The last new questions, they’ll move on. There’s no need for them to call, correct. Because they’re not abiding by journalism.

They went on to marvel at the “astonishing” moment a Fox anchor had to refute a guest live on the air using footage that was playing at that very moment.

Watch above via NewsNation’s Dan Abrams Live.

