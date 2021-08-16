Dan Bongino Claims Republicans Would Force Trump to Resign If He Presided Over Messy Afghanistan Withdrawal

On his radio show on Monday, Dan Bongino said that if the chaos taking place in Afghanistan had happened while Donald Trump was in office, the Republicans in congress would have forced him to resign.

The remarks were part of his broader theme, which was that President Joe Biden should resign his presidency because of the situation in Afghanistan.

In the clips above, Bongino first stated that he remains convinced that ending the mission in Afghanistan was the right move. “I agree with both President Trump and President Biden’s positions,” he said.

But then he added that there is a difference in how it was executed, saying “this retreat is a disgrace and a stain on our government, not our country, but our government.”

A bit later in the broadcast, he said that Trump would have been treated differently in the same circumstances, a not uncommon sentiment in a variety of circumstances on the MAGA right.

“If this was Donald Trump in office right now, as Afghanistan falls in a matter of days after spending twenty years, thousands of lives, limbs, bodies, and treasure, for twenty years,” he said. “You know damn well, Donald Trump would be forced into resignation right now, and Republicans would be leading the way.”

“Well, RINOs,” he corrected himself, listing Mitt Romney, Jeff Flake, Adam Kinzinger, Liz Cheney, as people who would be “demanding he resign.”

But with Biden, said Bongino, the story in D.C. is instead about the Republican reaction to Biden’s debacle.

Listen above, via the Dan Bongino Show.

