Dan Bongino Finally Explains Why He Left Fox News — And Weighs in On Tucker’s Abrupt Firing

Podcaster and former Fox News host Dan Bongino revealed the real reason behind his departure from the network that preceded the abrupt firing of Tucker Carlson in late April.

Bongino announced that he was leaving Fox back in April and immediately threw all his energy into his Rumble podcast The Dan Bongino Show. Since then, rumors have swirled on why Bongino and Fox decided to part ways and if there may have been any connection to Carlson’s ouster as well.

He joined Megyn Kelly for the Friday edition of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show in his first interview post-Fox to talk about the media shakeup and put those rumors to bed.

“I think a lot of people think this may be some kind of anti-Trump thing. I gotta say — that wasn’t my case,” Bongino said.

“I was not targeted. My show, they were dying to re-up — we negotiated for an entire year. So I can’t tell you like, ‘Oh, Fox got rid of me,’ because they didn’t. The liberal jerk wads are gonna go, ‘Oh Dan Bongino was fired.’ I just give them the middle fingers. It’s just stupid,” he clarified in the discussion.

He explained that the real reason he walked away from the network was because of differences in vision. “I negotiate my own deals. I don’t have an agent. I do my own business deals. I don’t need any, I do my own business.”

“They wanted the show. I just had a different vision for my role at the network and that’s okay. I’m not the Saturday guy, Megyn, I’m sorry I can’t work six days a week. I’ve got young kids and I’m not working six days a week. And even though we recorded the show on Friday, you know, the inside baseball of Fox, what happens when there’s breaking news? Which with Trump out there is all the time — you gotta be on,” Bongino concluded.

Bongino said the network’s offer included them being able to call him anytime to cover breaking news, which was not something he was interested in.

“It’s hard — so I couldn’t do it. And I said, ‘I’m sorry, that’s not gonna work out.’ So I definitely was not fired. Liberals are just making that up… but I’m not the easiest guy to deal with Megyn,” Bongino said noting that he has various other business deals going on outside of Fox.

“And the thing, I think your success out there on your own has bought you is freedom. Money buys freedom,” Bongino told Kelly.

“I was in a position with them where I could walk away from a show on Fox and say, ‘I’m sorry, that’s not my vision.’ And it’s different. But someone told me later that, you know, in the end, they weren’t that eager the last few weeks to make this thing work because, ‘you could be a little aggravating to work with’ and they’re not wrong,” Bongino added.

