Dan Bongino Floats 2024 Presidential Bid If Trump Isn’t On The Ballot: ‘I Will Consider Entering Politics Again’

By Zachary PetrizzoNov 23rd, 2020, 3:37 pm

Pro-Trump pundit Dan Bongino floated on his podcast Monday that he would consider running for president of the United States in 2024.

“I hate politics,” Bongino said. “Paula [Bongino] is like, don’t you dare. I’m going to dare. I hate — I have said a thousand times on this show, ‘politics and me, no good.'”

The Fox News contributor then said that if Maryland’s Republican Governor Larry Hogan ran for president, he would challenge him.

“If Harry (sic) Hogan runs for president in 2024, and there is no one by the name of Trump on the ballot, I will consider entering politics again,” Bongino stated.

“There it is,” he exclaimed, before calling Hogan a “loser.”

For someone who hates politics so much, Bongino has made quite a few bids for public office. The pundit ran for Congress in Maryland and Florida three times, all unsuccessfully.

Hogan has been a recent target of Bongino’s rage. The radio host has taken repeated jabs at the Republican governor during his show and on Twitter, billing Hogan as a “sell out” because of his frequent criticism of Trump.

Watch above, via The Dan Bongino Show.

