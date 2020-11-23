Pro-Trump pundit Dan Bongino floated on his podcast Monday that he would consider running for president of the United States in 2024.

“I hate politics,” Bongino said. “Paula [Bongino] is like, don’t you dare. I’m going to dare. I hate — I have said a thousand times on this show, ‘politics and me, no good.'”

The Fox News contributor then said that if Maryland’s Republican Governor Larry Hogan ran for president, he would challenge him.

“If Harry (sic) Hogan runs for president in 2024, and there is no one by the name of Trump on the ballot, I will consider entering politics again,” Bongino stated.

“There it is,” he exclaimed, before calling Hogan a “loser.”

For someone who hates politics so much, Bongino has made quite a few bids for public office. The pundit ran for Congress in Maryland and Florida three times, all unsuccessfully.

Hogan has been a recent target of Bongino’s rage. The radio host has taken repeated jabs at the Republican governor during his show and on Twitter, billing Hogan as a “sell out” because of his frequent criticism of Trump.

This pathetic loser called me before he ran for Governor, begging me not to get into the race. He had so little support for his run for Governor that he had Chris from his campaign call my campaign begging for volunteers. He won bcz he had a pulse, & won again selling out to Dems https://t.co/is4NjlNnX1 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 22, 2020

Watch above, via The Dan Bongino Show.

