Dan Bongino Melts Down, Accuses ‘Dipsh*t’ Stephen King Of ‘Watching Porn’ After Famed Writer Mocks His Podcast as Not a ‘Real Job’

Podcast host Dan Bongino clashed once again with author Stephen King on Twitter after the author joked that Bongino didn’t have a real job.

Their back-and-forth Twitter spats began earlier this month shortly after Bongino parted ways with Fox News. Bongino, an avid critic of President Joe Biden, posts on Twitter every day that “Joe Biden is the WORST president in US history.”

On May 1st, King clapped back, noting how Bongino was “out of a job.”

And you’re out of a job at Fox. Biden still has his. https://t.co/DZcUo8j7zf — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 1, 2023

On May 7th, King replied yet again to Bongino’s claim that Biden “is the WORST president in US history.”

“At least he has a job,” King wrote.

Bongino replied, calling the popular author a “douchebag.”

“Yeah, you’re right douchebag, unemployment has been rough for me. I’ve tried to cope each morning at 11a on my show (job?) with my millions of viewers. And then, I cry a lot on hundreds of radio stations nationwide on my other show (job?) from 12-3p while you’re eating Ben & Jerry’s, living off of your former reputation as a non-asshole. Now that I’ve humiliated your dumb ass again, you can go sit down in the corner and cry those delicious liberal tears,” Bongino wrote.

Yeah, you’re right douchebag, unemployment has been rough for me. I’ve tried to cope each morning at 11a on my show (job?) with my millions of viewers. And then, I cry a lot on hundreds of radio stations nationwide on my other show (job?) from 12-3p while you’re eating Ben &… https://t.co/Jq4OPkfDYL pic.twitter.com/oM1fdiL9hH — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 7, 2023

On Wednesday, yet another Twitter clash occurred after Bongino tweeted, “Biden is a disgrace to humankind. An embarrassment to the human race in every respect.”

“Yes. But he’s got a real job, not a podcast,” King replied.

Bongino quickly retorted calling King a “dipshit.”

“Yeah, you’re right. Millions of listeners a day on a podcast while you’re watching porn in your momma’s basement yearning for the days that people actually gave a shit about your dumb ass. Nice comeback dipshit. Get a job loser,” Bongino wrote.

King, who is among the best-selling authors of all time, lost his mother to cancer in 1973. King did not reply to Bongino.

