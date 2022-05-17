Dan Crenshaw Calls Tucker Carlson ‘Juvenile’ in Response to ‘Eyepatch McCain’ Insult: ‘You’ve Lost the Debate’

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) called Tucker Carlson “juvenile” Tuesday, a day after the Fox News host called him “eyepatch McCain” during a discussion about foreign policy.

On Tucker Carlson Tonight Monday, the host ripped the Texas Republican for his stance on aiding Ukraine’s war against Russia.

Crenshaw had previously told Fox News host Trey Gowdy people who do not support sending $40 billion to the country are “pro-Russia.”

Carlson unloaded.

“Why is Congress so focused on Ukraine but you can’t find baby formula?” Carlson asked his audience. “According to congressman Dan Crenshaw of Texas, asking questions like that, or really any questions at all, thinking you are a citizen, makes you ‘pro-Russia.’”

During an interview with former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Carlson implied Crenshaw is his generation’s John McCain. The implication was the Texan is a hawkish neoconservative — with one eye.

“You know, the more I think about it, it takes a lot of gall for or eyepatch McCain to attack moms who are worried about baby formula as pro-Russia,” he said.

Crenshaw responded to the insult through a one-sentence statement to the Daily Caller on Tuesday.

“You hurl juvenile insults when you know you’ve lost the debate,” he told the outlet, which was co-founded by Carlson. “I stand by every word I said in my interview with Trey Gowdy.”

Crenshaw lost an eye while fighting in Afghanistan when he was a Navy SEAL.

Carlson was also criticized for the remark Tuesday by Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Arizona Republican.

In a tweet retweet of the video, McCain called the attempted burn “trash.”

Crenshaw’s trademark eyepatch grabbed headlines in 2018, when Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson mocked him wearing for it.

