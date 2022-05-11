Dan Crenshaw Gets Ratioed After Replying to the Estimable Chigg Bungus, Then Goes After Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) got ratioed on Twitter by an account with very few followers. The encounter resulted in him accusing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of being aligned with Russia.

Wednesday was a dark day for the Texan and former Navy SEAL. Crenshaw shared reporting about drug overdose deaths from the Wall Street Journal.

Our open border -and the fentanyl pouring across it – is killing Americans in record numbers. Biden doesn’t care. They only care what the radical immigration groups think, not you. https://t.co/J0yaYnnPFm — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 11, 2022

An account called Chigg Bungus with virtually no following commented on Crenshaw’s link to light him up for voting to appropriate $40 billion to help Ukraine fend off Russia.

“Yeah you sound off about that stuff but then you vote yes on the $40 billion to Ukraine,” Bungus wrote.

Yeah you sound off about that stuff but then you vote yes on the $40 billion to Ukraine — Chigg Bungus (@BungusChigg) May 11, 2022

It is not clear why Crenshaw responded to the comment from Bungus, as there was no upside to doing so. But he did.

Yeah, because investing in the destruction of our adversary’s military, without losing a single American troop, strikes me as a good idea. You should feel the same. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 11, 2022

“Yeah, because investing in the destruction of our adversary’s military, without losing a single American troop, strikes me as a good idea,” the congressman wrote. “You should feel the same.”

Crenshaw was completely ratioed after Bungus, who had around 150 followers at the time of the comment. Bungus got 9,200 likes to Crenshaw’s roughly 1,700 likes.

The ratio was brutal, but the GOP-on-GOP violence didn’t end there.

Greene ripped Crenshaw. She accused him of portraying Ukrainian lives as dispensable.

So you think we are funding a proxy war with Russia? You speak as if Ukrainian lives should be thrown away, as if they have no value. Just used and thrown away. For your proxy war? How does that help Americans?

How does any of this help? https://t.co/dButTWOqAZ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 11, 2022

The spat ended when Crenshaw implied Greene is a Russian propagandist angling for an appearance on Russian state TV.

Still going after that slot on Russia Today huh? https://t.co/WFtgrvTS6m — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 11, 2022

The clear winner of the mayhem was the estimable Chigg Bungus. The account walked away from the Crenshaw exchange bragging around 500 Twitter followers as of 11 p.m. ET.

