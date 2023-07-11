Dan Crenshaw Calls Out Those in Media Who Hype Problems Without Ever Presenting a ‘Reasonable Solution’

Correction: This story has been updated to make clear that Dan Crenshaw was not criticizing Ben Shapiro. Mediaite regrets the error.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) criticized media figures for hyping problems without providing any solutions.

On the latest installment of Crenshaw’s podcast Hold These Truths, Crenshaw interviewed Dr. Tom Oliverson, a Texas State Representative. During their conversation, the topic of media arose and the failings of some outlets to provide constructive ideas.

“Maybe one of the things I would advise is that you look to see if they offered a concrete achievable solution. And if, because if you look at a Wall Street Journal article or a National Review article, or you listen to like Ben Shapiro’s podcast, he always has like a problem to make you mad, right,” Crenshaw said.

“That’s not the problem. That not the issue I have — is pointing out problems, but if you’re not drawing the reader’s attention to some kind of reasonable solution, then you are faking them out, right?,” Crenshaw added.

Crenshaw also warned that an outlet that hyper focuses on “RINOs” in the Republican party could be full of BS.

“The other thing is the writer focusing more on fellow Republicans than Democrats? Right. Are they saying like, ‘The real problem is the RINOs!’ like that is a telltale sign too — it’s always BS. Everything they say from that moment forward is usually BS.”

Listen above via the Hold These Truths with Dan Crenshaw Podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com