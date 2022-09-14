Dan Le Batard Show Comes to a Screeching, Awkward Halt After Asking Retired NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick About Rumor He Got Hurt on a Water Slide

The Dan Le Batard Show came to an abrupt halt when the guys asked retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick about a rumored water slide injury.

On the Tuesday edition of The Dan Le Batard Show, Fitzpatrick joined the guys to discuss his career and the current state of football.

At one point during the interview, co-host Jon Weiner asked Fitzpatrick about a rumor involving a supposed injury that he sustained from a water slide last year.

Last year, Fitzpatrick played just one game with the Washington Football Team before he was benched with a hip injury. As news spread that Fitzpatrick would be sitting out several games, a fan called into 106.7 The Fan and said that he had witnessed Fitzpatrick injure the same hip the week before the game, at a waterpark.

The caller claimed to have seen Fitzpatrick hobbling around after going down a very fast water slide.

Here is a caller to @1067theFan suggesting that Ryan Fitzpatrick injured his hip on a waterslide earlier in the week. pic.twitter.com/JFxVnwfN1s — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 13, 2021

On Wednesday, the guys of The Dan Le Batard Show decided to jokingly ask the now retired quarterback about the rumor.

“Ryan, so there were several reports last year. Now, granted, these reports came from callers into a Washington, D.C. sports radio station that you had hurt yourself last year before the season on a water slide. And I think that’s like, listen, you should probably shouldn’t be doing that right before the NFL season. If indeed these rumors are true. And so I just want to either find out if they’re true or put the rumors to bed. Were you indeed — did your career end on a water slide?” Weiner asked.

“No, I got hurt in a game. I think everybody saw that, but I just, I mean, I don’t know. I’m now part of it. I’m now part of the media, but, I think we all — and you probably already knew the answer to that question. So, I know it’s funny and light, but now, you know, you give a rumor some more breath, but it’s silly and it doesn’t make sense. And no, that, that never happened,” Fitzpatrick replied.

Dan Le Batard joined the conversation, taking the joke one step farther.

“How does Ryan Fitzpatrick attack a water slide? Is it head first on the belly. How’s this one working,” Le Batard asked.

“We can move on to something else,” Fitzpatrick said as the hosts burst out in laughter.

The phone line then went silent.

“The guy’s been playing forever and that’s the line that you cross with your water flume buffoonery,” Le Batard laughed. “This is where you fould it up, Fitzpatrick. You were shirtless at a Bills game recently — you have no cares. You are like, what? What did — why is that the line.”

“I’m glad we’re not on Zoom right now. I’m glad it’s just on air. But look, I mean, it’s not the line — it’s just giving, you know, you guys are, this is like a gotcha,” Fitzpatrick said. “It just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.”

“Sorry, Ryan. We were not meaning to offend you. We didn’t know that we were hitting a sensitive spot. We were just fooling around,” Le Batard said.

“Thank you,” Fitzpatrick said.

Le Batard apologized again for touching upon a sensitive subject, thanked Fitzpatrick for his time and ended the interview.

Listen above via The Dan Le Batard Show.

