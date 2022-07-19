Dan Patrick Warns Against Charles Barkley Leaving TNT for LIV Tour: ‘That Would Be Bad For Everybody’

Dan Patrick is stirring the pot when it comes to whispers that Charles Barkley will accept an offer from LIV golf tour to join their broadcast team.

In a clip from today’s episode of Dan Patrick Show, sourced from Brandon Contes on Twitter, he discussed what the move could mean for Barkley and his fans.

“He’s the most valuable voice in sports media,” Patrick said. “You throw in all the commercials, cause he may lose those endorsements. A lot of these players who have joined the LIV tour, lost endorsements.”

“Charles knows that he may lose those. So if you’re gonna go after Charles Barkley, you don’t have a TV deal and you have David Feherty. What are you gonna give Charles Barkley? And Charles says, he’s going to listen to them. I believe tomorrow night and decide what he’s going to do,” Patrick added.

Feherty, another sports analyst, just announced his own departure from NBC in pursuit of LIV tour and it seems Barkley may follow suit.

“He might have to leave TNT. That’s why this is a huge deal. And Charles knows that he may have to leave TNT to do this,” Patrick said.

Patrick’s producer, Paul Pabst jumped in to say, “No way. Charles can’t do that for any amount of money!”

“I’m just putting it out there. What I was told, what I was told this morning, Charles knows he may have to leave TNT that would be bad for everybody,” Patrick replied.

As the conversation continued, Pabst asked again why Barkley would need to depart from TNT if he accepted a LIV deal.

“I don’t know. Charles is the one who said it,” Patrick added.

This comes days after Barkley confirmed with the guys of The Next Round that he was planning on sitting down with representatives from LIV tour to discuss the possible move.

Listen above via Dan Patrick Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com