‘Danger Tourist’ YouTuber, Who Once Fled the Taliban, Is Now in Taliban Custody and Being Held in Afghanistan

“Danger Tourist” Youtuber Miles Routledge is among three British citizens being held in Taliban custody, and unfortunately this is not his first time stuck in the region.

Routledge, otherwise known as Lord Miles on his YouTube channel, creates videos for his 65.5 thousand subscribers filled with dangerous antics. Some of the videos include I Went Shooting with the Taliban, I Got Kidnapped In Kenya! and 48 Hours Homeless in New York City.

Routledge was reportedly arrested on March 2nd, alongside two Polish nationals, Adrian Wojcik, and Roman Bilski, for suspicious activity.

According to The Telegraph, the other British citizens, “medic Kevin Cornwell, 53, and a second unnamed man who manages a hotel in Kabul, are believed to have been held by Taliban secret police since January following a separate incident.”

This is not the first time Routledge has been stuck in the region. In August 2021, he was in Kabul, Afghanistan on vacation when the Taliban invaded the area and took over. Routledge escaped from the country, catching a British military plane from the Kabul airport to Dubai.

Routledge reportedly received heavy backlash as a result, as many Afghan natives, who had worked with U.S. and British troops were left behind. He later published a book about his experience, Lord Miles in Afghanistan.

As Routledge and others remain in Afghanistan, numerous officials are working to make contact with them.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said: “We are working hard to secure consular contact with British nationals detained in Afghanistan and we are supporting families.”

