Daniel Goldman Announces He’s Running for New York Attorney General on Morning Joe

Attorney Daniel Goldman announced Tuesday morning that he’s running for Attorney General in New York live on Morning Joe.

Goldman is a frequent guest on MSNBC and became something of a household name for the political media obsessive due to his role as lead counsel in the first impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Following a segment on Steve Bannon’s role on January 6th, Goldman made his announcement, saying: “I was on the front line and I have been on the front line fighting for the rule of law and today I am announcing I am going to run for attorney general of New York to get back on the front lines and fact these important battles to preserve our democratic values and preserve the rule of law and represent the people of New York as the people’s lawyer.”

The current Attorney General for New York state is Letitia James, who has announced her plans to run for Governor, which was unceremoniously vacated by former Governor Andrew Cuomo, in large part due to a damning report of allegations of sexual misconduct that was led by James’s office.

Reports have surfaced that Andrew Cuomo is considering a re-entry into New York state politics by running for Attorney General, a role he held before becoming governor of the Empire State, just like his father held in the 80s and part of the 90s.

If all of this makes New York state looks like an incestuous sewer of the same characters playing musical chairs with the most powerful positions in the state, well you would not be alone. Goldman is a newcomer to the scene, and is relatively young, at only 45 years, but perhaps his telegenic mien and keen legal nous will be an advantage in his run for AG.

Watch above via MSNBC.

