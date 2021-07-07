Darnella Frazier, Teen Who Filmed George Floyd Murder, Speaks Out After Her Uncle is Killed in Police Car Crash

Darnella Frazier, the teenager who famously filmed George Floyd’s death at the hands of Derek Chauvin, says her uncle was killed in an incident involving a Minneapolis police squad car.

Frazier said in a Facebook post that Leneal Lamont Frazier died on Tuesday when a Minneapolis Police car crashed into his vehicle. Through her sadness, Frazier seemed to pin the blame squarely on the police department.

I honestly can’t believe I’m making this post right now…I’m so hurt…nothing feels real. I woke up to the most horrible news. No/ MINNEAPOLIS police Killed my uncle.”, MY uncle… Another black man lost his life in the hands of the police! I asked my mom several times “he died??”. I couldn’t accept what I was hearing and still can’t . Some things just take time to process. I’m still in shock and it haven’t fully hit me yet,) broke down in tears I was hoping it was a dream…but it’s not and this is reality. Minneapolis police has cost my whole family a big loss…today has been a day full of heartbreak and sadness . We went to the spot he was killed at and put beautiful flowers and candles, but even thats not enough to bring him back.

Multiple news outlets report that Frazier’s uncle was killed while Minneapolis police were pursuing a stolen vehicle driven by a suspect who was believed to be involved in multiple robberies. The Star Tribune reports that during the car chase, an officer in a squad car collided with Leneal’s vehicle at an intersection, which led to both of them being hospitalized for their injuries.

The officer was treated and released for his injuries, but Leneal did not survive. Frazier spoke about the incident as she accused the police of “killing people,” and she questioned why the car chase unfolded in a residential area.

It’s not fair how the police can just go around killing people…WHY ARE YOU DOING A HIGH SPEED CHASE ON A RESIDENTIAL RODE??? you took an innocent life trying to catch someone else… I don’t know how to feel… I was just with you at the beach ….if I would’ve known that would be my last time seeing you, I would’ve hugged you so much longer, told you I love you way harder….) love you so much…. please pray for my family , His name is Leneal Lamont Frazier. Uncle I love you it’s just hard for me to accept I won’t see you again.

