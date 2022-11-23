For Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy there’s no such thing as a free lunch — at least not as far as the coupon he was underwhelmed by recently is concerned.

Portnoy tweeted this week with a story about a free sandwich that got Twitter clucking. While at an airport, he said, a man claiming to be the grandchild of the founder of Chick-fil-A gave him a card with the company logo, and at first he was pretty jazzed.

He believed he’d just been handed something truly momentous from the apparent restaurant heir, like a “Free Chick-fil-A for Life” card.

“Bro just came up to me at airport and said ‘my grandfather started Chick-fil-A’ and gave me this card. I thought for sure it was gonna be free Chick-fil-A for life,” he tweeted.

“Nope just 1 free chicken sandwich. Worst gift ever,” Portnoy complained. “Was he really his grandson or did I get duped?”

Bro just came up to me at airport and said “my grandfather started chick fil a and gave me this card. I thought for sure it was gonna be free chick fil a for life. Nope just 1 free chicken sandwich. Worst gift ever. Was he really his grandson or did I get duped? pic.twitter.com/odMKW1xrku — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 23, 2022

The back of the card said “Courtesy of: Bubba and Cindy Cathy.” Bubba Cathy is the name of a current senior vice-president at the incredibly popular chain.

Portnoy quickly got hit with backlash from some users calling him ungrateful, with one Twitter user even nabbing the free sandwich from the picture of the gift card Portnoy posted.

Thanks for the free sandwich Dave pic.twitter.com/mAFXWZa86Z — greg (@greg16676935420) November 23, 2022

Portnoy quickly responded saying that he would never cash in on the coupon and in fact, had already thrown it away.

“I can’t believe there are people arguing I should be grateful for 1 free chicken sandwich,” he began.

“I’d rather 0 free chicken sandwiches than 1. What about drink and fries? This just gets me spending money. I threw card in trash. Not today chicken man. Plus I ride with @raisingcanes,” he concluded.



