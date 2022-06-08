Dave Portnoy Goes Off on ‘Scumbag’ Taylor Lorenz: ‘Gets Caught in Mini Lies ’24/7’

Dave Portnoy held nothing back when discussing The Washington Post’s responsibility in publishing Amber Heard‘s op-ed that caused damage to Johnny Depp‘s career during a recent interview.

Speaking on the Wednesday edition of The Dave Portnoy Show with Eddie & Co, he said, “I’m not really here to say, who is innocent, who is guilty? The courts of law said, who is innocent, who won and who lost! And if seven jurors can go that way, you should wait to publish the allegations or do some research.”

He continued, “I do think The Washington Post should be held responsible. They got that girl Taylor Lorenz, who’s an absolute scumbag reporter. And in that whole cahoots with everyone who hates me, who gets caught in these mini lies, like 24/7, and then always points like, ‘Oh Right-wing media conspiracy, bad actors.’ Like you said you asked people for quotes, which you didn’t, and it is the same thing!”

“They write the stories and then at the end, they’re like, ‘Hey, do you have quotes?’ It’s just disgusting. And it’s not a Right or Left thing. It really isn’t … To publish those allegations and turn out to be wrong. You should be held responsible,” Portnoy said bluntly.

“The pendulum and I get it, like the #MeToo movement was great in the beginning. It needed to happen, but the pendulum swung so fast, you know,” he added. “It’s not fair to ruin somebody’s life or try to, and then when the facts come out, they’re never as boisterous as the allegations!”

He concluded, “So yeah, obviously it’s personal to me and I’m still going through it. So it’s still personal to me.”

Portnoy has been the target of two hit pieces published by Business Insider, investigating allegations of sexual misconduct. Portnoy continues to argue that the accusations in the articles are false and have caused damages to his name.

Listen above via The Dave Portnoy Show with Eddie & Co.

