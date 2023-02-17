Dave Portnoy Rages ‘I’d Be in Jail’ If I Said What Don Lemon Said About Nikki Haley

Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy joined in on the chorus of people bashing CNN host Don Lemon over his comments about 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

Lemon caught heat on Thursday morning when he suggested Haley “isn’t in her prime” at the age of 51.

This came after Haley, who launched her bid for the Oval Office earlier this week, called for “mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old.”

“This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable,” Lemon said on Thursday. “I think it’s the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians are suddenly not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry, When a woman is in their prime, in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s…”

His two female co-hosts pushed back on his comments, asking what “prime” he was referring to, but Lemon doubled down.

“It depends. It’s just like, prime. If you look it up. If you Google when is a woman in her prime, it’ll say 20s, 30s, 40s,” he said.

Lemon walked back the comments on Thursday evening, calling the remarks “inartful.”

“The reference I made to a woman’s ‘prime’ this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it,” Lemon wrote on Twitter.

The reference I made to a woman’s “prime” this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day. — Don Lemon (@donlemon) February 16, 2023

After the comments were made, Portnoy took to Twitter to vocalize how he felt about the exchange.

“If I said today what @donlemon just said I’d be in jail. What a fucking idiot,” he wrote.

If I said today what @donlemon just said I’d be in jail. What a fucking idiot. pic.twitter.com/6k8SOU3c3Z — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 16, 2023

