Dave Portnoy Re-Hires Barstool Employee Fired For Singing Racial Slur

Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy has re-hired former employee Ben Mintz as the first employee of his watch company.

Mintz was fired at the beginning of May after singing the n-word during a live broadcast of his podcast, Wake Up With Mintzy. Portnoy was very vocal that the decision to fire Mintz over the incident came from Barstool’s parent company Penn Entertainment, which he disagreed with.

“I’ve been fighting tooth and nail — this is the wrong decision. But Penn operates in a world that we don’t operate in,” Portnoy later explained in an “Emergency Press Conference” on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Mintz took to his own Twitter account to announce that after a “hellacious month,” he’s accepted a position at Portnoy’s watch company, Brick Watch.

“Sure has been a hell of a month, but we’re gonna close it on my 40th birthday, after a horrible start at the beginning. Great news at the end. I am being rehired by Dave Portnoy as the first employee for Brick Watch, and I cannot be more happy about it,” Mintz said.

“This month has been so hard on me. Obviously I made an unforgivable but stupid and honest mistake at the beginning of the month that cost me so dearly — cost me my job at Barstool Sports. I had to pay a hell of a price,” he added.

Mintz thanked the team at Barstool for their support but reiterated that the past month has been challenging for him.

“I’ve kept an upbeat face, but anyone that knows my character knows that me having to look online and see nothing but my name with ‘racial slur’ everywhere I go, that’s not easy on me cause that’s not what I’m about,” Mintz said.

He said Portnoy had called in on his 40th birthday to offer him the job.

“He said, ‘You’re not the smartest guy I’ve ever had, that’s for sure. But you have a great heart and you’re the man of the people,'” Mintz said.

Ending the video, Mintz said that despite living in crazy times, he was glad to see that there was still “some grace in this world.”

