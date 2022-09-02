Dave Portnoy Rips ‘Nazi Germany’ Backdrop of Biden’s Speech: ‘Our President Looked Like F*ckin’ Hitler’

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy claimed President Joe Biden “looked like fuckin’ Hitler” During his Thursday evening speech in Philadelphia.

Biden addressed the country from Independence Hall, and portrayed former President Donald Trump and his “MAGA Republican” supporters as a threat to democracy.

The speech, and its imagery, has been attacked by conservatives. Portnoy, during one of his Twitter “emergency press conferences,” upped the ante when he said Biden looked like a “dictator.”

He said he was watching college football, and did not hear much of the speech, but saw images of Biden on stage online.

Emergency Press Conference – Anybody Who Doesn’t Think Biden Looked Like A Dictator Last Night Has A Demented Brain pic.twitter.com/tYkpdlG4dx — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 2, 2022

He said:

The man looks like Nazi Germany with a dash of Cold War Soviet Union, with a dash of Dwight Schrute, with a dash of Hunger Games. Just like the biggest dictator look and set ever. Surreal. It’s surreal. It’s actually like laugh-out-loud funny, because you know how much money politicians, especially the president, spend on everything like staging, hair, makeup, lighting. And they come up with this, they come up with this set.

Portnoy ripped Democrats he said had viewed the images of Biden on stage and said they did not see an issue with the imagery.

“This man, our president, looked like fuckin’ Hitler,” He said. “I’m not saying he’s Hitler, I didn’t really listen to a lot of the speech. He looked like fucking a caricature. He looked like Hitler. If you’re a Democrat, and you can’t admit how awful, and how bad, and how big of a misstep that was, and almost laugh at it, then you’re a demented brain.”

