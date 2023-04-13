Dave Portnoy Roasts George Santos Over Pizza Invite: ‘I Heard Your Dad Invented Pizza’

Barstool President Dave Portnoy had a hilarious response to an invitation to grab pizza with none other than embattled New York Republican Rep. George Santos.

The exchange took place on Thursday via Twitter when Portnoy posted a clip of Santos inviting him to go out for a slice and a review in New York’s Third District.

“Dave, you need to come to NY3 and get at least a 9.5 slice of pizza. I think that’s what you would rate it based on your ratings. Please come on. I’d take you myself,” Santos said.

“Holy shit,” Portnoy wrote in his tweet sharing the clip.

Santos would eventually retweet the video from Portnoy and double down on the invitation. “Let me know when you are available for a pizza review in #NY03,” he said.

Let me know when you are available for a pizza review in #NY03. https://t.co/MCgIN9V9m4 — Rep. George Santos (@RepSantosNY03) April 13, 2023

“Let’s do it. I heard you dad invented pizza,” Portnoy wrote back, poking fun at the Congressman over his extensive record of lies and exaggerations.

Let's do it. I heard you dad invented pizza https://t.co/fOk4ZodHsN — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 13, 2023

Santos has been under investigation almost from the moment he took office in January 2022, after it was revealed major facts in his resume were fabricated.

Portnoy has spoken publicly about Santos in the past, in conversation with Joe Rogan, in which he discussed the numerous lies that had been revealed about the Congressman.

The Barstool President also previously declared “I fucking love George Santos,” in one Twitter post commending his “outstanding lie” about being a college volleyball star.

I fucking love George Santos. My man never just lies. He goes ALL THE WAY. I mean him claiming he had double knee replacement surgery from his full scholarship volleyball days at Baruch college is next level. What an outstanding lie 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uNMnKNEXSR — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 15, 2023

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com