Dave Portnoy said the Washington Post is at least partially responsible for assisting Amber Heard as she alleged Johnny Depp abused her, citing Heard’s 2018 op-ed at the heart of the case.

The piece never used Depp’s name, but outlined what Heard described as a harrowing story of abuse. Depp sued, and a Virginia jury decided Wednesday Heard defamed Depp.

She must pay him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Following the verdict, the Barstool Sports founder held what he called an “emergency press conference” on his Twitter page.

During a nearly two-minute video, Portnoy called Heard a “scumbag” and went after the Post.

Emergency Press Conference – Doesn’t the @washingtonpost hold some responsibility for publishing the Amber Heard garbage? pic.twitter.com/IgR0iQTc6t — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 1, 2022

“Johnny Depp just won his defamation case against Amber Heard, won 15 million bucks, he probably won’t see a penny of it,” Portnoy told his followers. “My question, she posted this thing basically saying that Johnny Depp hit her, abused her did all these horrible things — domestic violence, sexual deviancy, all this stuff up in the Washington Post — and what’s the Washington Post, they hold no responsibility in this?”

He added, “Amber Heard, seemingly scumbag, fair trial, got smoked. Everyone saw the case. The Washington Post, you can just do anything, you’re just saying anything, and they have no responsibility, no skin in the game, they cause all the damage to Johnny Depp?”

Portnoy ripped the paper for doing “no research” and allowing Heard to publish whatever she wanted, which he called “crazy.”

He referred to the Post and other outlets, such as Insider, as “left-wing nutbags” which “print whatever they want.”

Portnoy sued Insider in February after it quoted two women who accused him of sexual assault. He denied the allegations.

“When it’s total bullshit and a guy, his life has been destroyed, they’re like ‘Oops, we didn’t know. Not our fault. Whoever we talked to wasn’t totally truthful. We didn’t do any digging. We just trusted them at their word. And we printed it ruined it. Nope, not our fault,'” he said.

Portnoy said newspapers are printing what he called inaccurate information, but said he hopes that will change.

“If you ask me, the Washington Post should be held responsible as well,” he concluded. “Like, you gave [Heard] the platform, don’t you… have some responsibility to make sure what you publish isn’t shit?”

