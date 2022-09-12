Dave Rubin Praises Monarchy System Because ‘They Last Over Time’ Unlike The ‘Crazed Politicking of Today’

BlazeTV host Dave Rubin is praising the British monarchy for lasting a longer time than current political systems.

In a clip circulating Twitter via Jason Campbell, Rubin blasted The View‘s Sunny Hostin and Carnegie Mellon professor Uju Anya for their harsh remarks about the Queen’s death during Monday’s episode of The Rubin Report.

Anya tweeted on September 8th, “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”

Hostin agreed with her on The View, saying, “It was a thieving, raping, genocidal empire.”

Rubin blasted the comments on Monday, saying, “You know what? There were literally — literally millions of messages sent from some of those places that, people would say the UK dominated and destroyed. And, you know, all of those things, say India, say parts of Africa, in support of the queen.”

“It’s not to defend the empire and it’s not to defend people going outside of their borders and imposing their wills on people and any of those things,” he added.

“This is a woman who lived with really incredible dignity, her entire life, who was not supposed to be queen at the age that she became it. I mean, it’s an absolutely incredible story. The abdication of the throne and her stepping into these responsibilities and she lived with grace and decency,” he continued.

Rubin praised the monarchy for lasting so long in comparison with other political systems.

“We can all talk about whether a monarchy is worth it or not. And in some ways I think right now we’re seeing proof that monarchies have some value because they last over time instead of just the crazed sort of politicking of the day,” Rubin concluded.

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest reigning British monarch, serving just over 70 years. She surpassed her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, who served for 63 years. The shortest reign was Lady Jane Grey at 16-years-old who served as queen for only nine days. She was charged with treason and executed days after taking the throne.

