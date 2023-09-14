Dave Rubin Says He’s Been Warned to ‘Never Go Against The Base’ Before Slamming Trump for ‘Straight Up Lying’

Right-wing talk show host and commentator Dave Rubin reacted to former President Donald Trump’s recent interview with Megyn Kelly and accused the 2024 GOP frontrunner of “straight up lying.”

Rubin shared a clip from the interview on Thursday and commented, “I’ve been warned by several Trump surrogates to never go against the base, but not only is Trump straight up lying here, he also ran campaign ads praising Fauci during his reelection.”

During the interview, which dropped on Wednesday, Kelly pushed Trump on why he didn’t fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has become a popular target of vitriol on the right.

I’ve been warned by several Trump surrogates to never go against the base, but not only is Trump straight up lying here, he also ran campaign ads praising Fauci during his reelection. https://t.co/gEomdTXg3r — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 14, 2023

“You made him a star. You made him a star. This is the criticism of you, that you made him the face of the White House coronavirus task force,” Kelly said during the interview.

“You think so,” interjected Trump as Kelly made her case.

“That he was out at every presser, that he was running heard for the administration on Covid and that you actually gave him a presidential commendation before he left office? Wouldn’t you like a do over on that?” Kelly asked Trump.

“I don’t know who gave him the commendation. I really don’t know who gave him the commendation,” Trump replied, attempting to rewrite history.

Twitter slapped a fact check on the clip, noting, “Trump is being disingenuous in this video clip. On his last day in office, Trump awarded a Presidential Commendation to Fauci in recognition of his ‘exceptional efforts’ on Operation Warp Speed.”

The community note linked to a January 19, 2021 press release from the Trump White House that announced Fauci’s commendation.

Watch the full clip above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com